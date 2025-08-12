$41.450.06
The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating five cases regarding the possible use of force by SBU employees against NABU detectives

Kyiv • UNN

 1164 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has opened 5 criminal proceedings regarding the possible use of force by SBU employees against NABU employees during searches on July 21. The proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office is investigating five cases regarding the possible use of force by SBU employees against NABU detectives

The Prosecutor General's Office has opened five criminal proceedings regarding the possible use of force by SBU employees against NABU employees during searches on July 21. This was reported to UNN by Mariana Hayovska-Kovbasiuk, head of the Information Policy and Communications Department of the PGO.

Details

When asked whether the Prosecutor General's Office had registered 5 criminal proceedings regarding the possible use of force by employees of the Security Service of Ukraine against employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau during searches on July 21, Hayovska-Kovbasiuk replied: "Yes. The proceedings were opened under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on July 21, SBU, SBI, and PGO employees conducted over 70 searches targeting NABU employees.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko ordered the opening of criminal proceedings regarding the infliction of bodily harm on NABU detectives during the searches. Investigative actions have already begun, and all participants in the process are being questioned.

Alona Utkina

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine