In Russia, in 2025, the police identified over 57,000 homeless and neglected children, which is 2.1% more than the previous year. This is the first increase in the indicator in the last five years, informs UNN with reference to the report of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS).

Details

It is noted that experts attribute such phenomena primarily to socio-economic problems in the aggressor country.

Despite official statements by the Russian authorities about an alleged reduction in poverty, a significant part of the population continues to live on very low incomes. According to Russian statistics, in 2025, 9.8 million people, or 6.7% of the population, were below the poverty line. - the report says.

It is indicated that the poverty line in Russia is calculated based on the subsistence minimum of the fourth quarter of 2020 (11,329 rubles) with subsequent indexation for inflation. By the end of 2025, this indicator increased to 17,146 rubles, which is more than 51% higher than in the base period. At the same time, even official data recognize that millions of Russians remain below this line.

"At the same time, it is the Russian authorities who are deepening the poverty of their own population, spending huge resources on the war against Ukraine. Billions are directed to the military machine, while the standard of living of Russians is falling, and social problems are only worsening. As a result, ordinary Russians pay the price - and even children, who are increasingly left without proper care due to the poverty of their families," the FIS summarizes.

Recall

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the economic crisis in Russia is intensifying, as in 220 municipalities, food expenditures exceed 50% of non-cash payments. This indicates mass poverty, where households spend almost their entire budget on basic needs.

Russia classified data on income, poverty, and public sector salaries - intelligence