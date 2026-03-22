The number of homeless children in Russia has increased for the first time in five years

$43.9650.50
ukenru
02:48 AM • 11494 views
Trump stated that the US "wiped Iran off the map" and set a deadline for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz
March 21, 12:15 PM • 31667 views
Russia wanted to stage an assassination attempt on Orban before the elections in Hungary - WP
Exclusive
March 21, 08:53 AM • 51691 views
Why China still doesn't risk attacking Taiwan
March 21, 12:55 AM • 50428 views
Kremlin prepares large-scale repressions after the end of the war in Ukraine - Reuters
Exclusive
March 20, 05:00 PM • 69295 views
How Ukrainians find happiness during the great war: figures, facts, and advice from a psychotherapist
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 94313 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 02:50 PM • 48268 views
The first phase of Russia's spring-summer offensive failed - what's next?
March 20, 01:46 PM • 44724 views
228 Ukrainian specialists have already been sent to the Middle East - Zelenskyy
March 20, 01:36 PM • 36265 views
Ukraine wants to know the dates for the upcoming trilateral meeting at a bilateral meeting with the US - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 55713 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
1m/s
66%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sikorski criticized Nawrocki for plans to support OrbanMarch 21, 08:50 PM • 11274 views
Trump prepares peace plan for Iran and puts forward six tough demands - AxiosMarch 21, 09:20 PM • 10713 views
Businesses must increase their own electricity generation by next winter - SvyrydenkoMarch 21, 09:41 PM • 9920 views
Iran attacked Israel with a ballistic missile: at least 100 woundedVideoMarch 21, 09:59 PM • 8562 views
Steve Witkoff revealed details of Ukraine-US negotiations in FloridaMarch 21, 10:32 PM • 11641 views
Publications
Should you buy an air fryer - pros, cons, and nuances of choiceMarch 21, 09:28 AM • 28418 views
Aries: zodiac sign characteristics, personality traits, and compatibilityMarch 21, 07:06 AM • 28470 views
"We couldn't believe our eyes" - Ukrainian military in the Middle East on American defense
Exclusive
March 20, 03:55 PM • 94313 views
"Fuel cashback" launched and gas station prices jumped again: what's happening with fuel on March 20 and what to expect next
Exclusive
March 20, 01:16 PM • 55713 views
When will the cherry blossoms bloom in Uzhhorod and what else is worth seeing in the city?PhotoMarch 20, 12:40 PM • 53576 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 15838 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 20897 views
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideoMarch 20, 05:17 PM • 20947 views
Bruce Willis celebrates 71st birthday: rare photos with granddaughter and family support despite illnessPhotoMarch 20, 03:18 PM • 24886 views
IEA advises working from home and flying less due to rising energy pricesMarch 20, 02:28 PM • 22880 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
Lancet (loitering munition)
Fox News
Social network

The number of homeless children in Russia has increased for the first time in five years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2366 views

Russian police found 57,000 neglected children amid rising poverty. 9.8 million Russians are living below the poverty line due to war spending.

The number of homeless children in Russia has increased for the first time in five years

In Russia, in 2025, the police identified over 57,000 homeless and neglected children, which is 2.1% more than the previous year. This is the first increase in the indicator in the last five years, informs  UNN with reference to the report of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS).

Details

It is noted that experts attribute such phenomena primarily to socio-economic problems in the aggressor country.

Despite official statements by the Russian authorities about an alleged reduction in poverty, a significant part of the population continues to live on very low incomes. According to Russian statistics, in 2025, 9.8 million people, or 6.7% of the population, were below the poverty line.

- the report says.

It is indicated that the poverty line in Russia is calculated based on the subsistence minimum of the fourth quarter of 2020 (11,329 rubles) with subsequent indexation for inflation. By the end of 2025, this indicator increased to 17,146 rubles, which is more than 51% higher than in the base period. At the same time, even official data recognize that millions of Russians remain below this line.

"At the same time, it is the Russian authorities who are deepening the poverty of their own population, spending huge resources on the war against Ukraine. Billions are directed to the military machine, while the standard of living of Russians is falling, and social problems are only worsening. As a result, ordinary Russians pay the price - and even children, who are increasingly left without proper care due to the poverty of their families," the FIS summarizes.

Recall

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the economic crisis in Russia is intensifying, as in 220 municipalities, food expenditures exceed 50% of non-cash payments. This indicates mass poverty, where households spend almost their entire budget on basic needs.

Russia classified data on income, poverty, and public sector salaries - intelligence18.02.26, 16:08 • 3565 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Ukraine