The next aid package from Estonia will arrive in the first half of 2025

The next package of military aid from Estonia will arrive in Ukraine in the first half of 2025. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsakhkna during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiga, UNN reports.

We promised and provide annual military support in the amount of 0.25% of GDP. And the next package will come in the first half of this year - Tsakhkna said.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian people can count on Estonia because "our support is not decreasing, but on the contrary, it is increasing, and we understand that you are fighting not only for your freedom and independence, but you are not even fighting for our freedom and independence, but you are fighting instead of us, and this is a very important mental position, and I think that is where we are, and we are strongly advocating that we should support Ukraine on a long-term basis.

He also recalled that Estonia has provided one of the strongest support to Ukraine on a per capita basis, both on the military and humanitarian levels.

