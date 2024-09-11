The name of the winner of the Vasyl Stus Prize-2024 has been announced

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119712 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122463 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199855 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 154339 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153291 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143130 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199093 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112437 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187716 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105101 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 74348 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 44914 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 55414 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 84250 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 62510 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199846 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 199089 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187713 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214460 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202536 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 16793 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150241 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149467 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153530 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144448 views
Actual
The name of the winner of the Vasyl Stus Prize-2024 has been announced

The name of the winner of the Vasyl Stus Prize-2024 has been announced

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21556 views

The director of the Kharkiv Literary Museum, Tetiana Pylypchuk, has been awarded the Vasyl Stus Prize for 2024. The award is given for a special contribution to Ukrainian culture and strong civic position.

Director of the Kharkiv Literary Museum Tetiana Pylypchuk became the winner of the Vasyl Stus Prize in 2024. The award ceremony took place in Kyiv, UNN reports.

"We are making history and we must include our personal lives in something bigger, in a larger story that began long before us and will not end with us. It won't end if we choose not to be afraid and continue it, our Ukrainian history," says the laureate.

Tetiana Pylypchuk is the director of the Kharkiv Literary Museum and a researcher of Ukrainian literature of the 1920s and 1930s. In 2022-2024, she curated the Fifth Kharkiv Festival, and since 2021, she has been organizing the work of the Kharkiv Art Residence Slovo. Tetiana also does volunteer work and delivers books to the de-occupied territories.

 The laureate considers the award to be not only hers, but also that of the entire museum staff.

"A museum is not about one person. A museum emerges where there is an environment, where there is a community. A museum emerges where there is this daily work and love for our memory. That's why I'm very grateful to our team at the Kharkiv Literary Museum, because this is our common reward.", -  shared Tetiana Pylypchuk.

The statuette awarded to the laureate was created by designer Dmitry Pokrasenov and sculptor Stanislav Kadochnikov. The award ceremony was hosted by journalist and presenter Vadym Karpiak.

The event also featured the 1991 Vasyl Stus Prize winner Maria Burmaka, who performed songs based on dissident poems.

The Vasyl Stus Prize is one of the oldest Ukrainian cultural awards. In 1989, it was founded by the Ukrainian Association of Independent Creative Intelligentsia headed by Yevhen Sverstiuk. Since 2016, PEN Ukraine, Kyiv Mohyla Business School and Dukh i Litera Publishing House have continued this initiative.

The award is given annually to authors (writers, artists, filmmakers, musicians, cultural managers), regardless of their place of residence, for a lifetime, for a special contribution to Ukrainian culture and strong civic position. Three months before the awarding ceremony, each jury member nominates one candidate.

The jury considers all the nominees in two stages. At the first stage, a long list of candidates is formed by rating. At the second stage, the winner is determined by anonymous voting, based on a simple majority of votes.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Culture

Contact us about advertising