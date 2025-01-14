The most massive attack on Russian military facilities: Media shows the consequences of the attack on the Saratov oil refinery

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 130428 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 117949 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 126016 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 127125 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 159207 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108651 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 155290 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104206 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113791 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117092 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 46921 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117662 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115666 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 33845 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 49025 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 130428 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 159207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 155290 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 183949 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 173369 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 115666 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 117662 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138703 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130648 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148198 views
The most massive attack on Russian military facilities: Media shows the consequences of the attack on the Saratov oil refinery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34663 views

Ukrainian drones damaged two tanks at the Saratov oil refinery, as confirmed by satellite images. Other strategic Russian facilities at a distance of up to 1,100 km were also attacked.

Ukrainian drones hit at least two tanks of the Saratov Oil Refinery. This is evidenced by Planet Labs satellite images of January 14, which are at the disposal of Schemes, UNN reports.

According to media reports, the Russian refinery is located near the Engels strategic aviation base, which houses Tu-95 and Tu-160 aircraft that the Russian army systematically uses to shell Ukrainian territory.

According to a Radio Liberty source in the SBU, on the night of January 13-14, long-range drones of the SBU and the Defense Forces attacked a number of Russian strategic facilities, including the aforementioned Saratov refinery, as well as the Aleksinsky Chemical Plant in Tula Region, ammunition depots (FAB, guided aerial bombs, cruise missiles) at the Engels airfield, and the Bryansk Chemical Plant.

Add

As reported by the General Staff, on the night of January 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a massive strike on the occupiers' military facilities at a distance of 200 to 1100 km deep in the Russian Federation. Targets in the Bryansk, Saratov, Tula regions and the Republic of Tatarstan were hit.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising