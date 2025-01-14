The most massive attack on Russian military facilities: Media shows the consequences of the attack on the Saratov oil refinery

Ukrainian drones hit at least two tanks of the Saratov Oil Refinery. This is evidenced by Planet Labs satellite images of January 14, which are at the disposal of Schemes, UNN reports.

According to media reports, the Russian refinery is located near the Engels strategic aviation base, which houses Tu-95 and Tu-160 aircraft that the Russian army systematically uses to shell Ukrainian territory.

According to a Radio Liberty source in the SBU, on the night of January 13-14, long-range drones of the SBU and the Defense Forces attacked a number of Russian strategic facilities, including the aforementioned Saratov refinery, as well as the Aleksinsky Chemical Plant in Tula Region, ammunition depots (FAB, guided aerial bombs, cruise missiles) at the Engels airfield, and the Bryansk Chemical Plant.

Add

As reported by the General Staff, on the night of January 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a massive strike on the occupiers' military facilities at a distance of 200 to 1100 km deep in the Russian Federation. Targets in the Bryansk, Saratov, Tula regions and the Republic of Tatarstan were hit.