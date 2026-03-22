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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Ukraine's readiness to share its defense experience with the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Ukraine offers security partnership to countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The Foreign Minister emphasized the effectiveness of Ukrainian technologies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Ukraine's readiness to share its defense experience with the world

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha announced Ukraine's readiness to develop international partnerships in the field of security, emphasizing the country's own experience and defense capabilities acquired during the war, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine's unique defense capabilities and experience in protecting life are of great interest not only to the Gulf states. Countries around the world are following events in the Middle East and see how cost-effective and technologically advanced Ukrainian capabilities are. We are interested in developing mutually beneficial partnerships not only in Europe, North America, and the Gulf, but also in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other regions.

- Sybiha noted.

The statement also emphasizes that the experience of war has forced Ukraine to develop unprecedented defense capabilities.

Modern Ukraine is a contributor to security and a reliable partner for those who share our values and seek to protect life from any threats. From this new perspective, it is also difficult to understand why anyone making decisions in NATO member countries would prefer to have Ukrainian forces outside the Alliance rather than integrated into it.

- emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Recall

Zelenskyy announced co-production of UAVs with Germany, Britain, and France. Systems for working in the ocean and underwater are also being developed.

Alla Kiosak

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