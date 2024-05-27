The Ministry of Energy explains what determines outage schedules

The implementation of outage schedules depends on the state of the power system. Necessary measures are currently being taken to repair the equipment that can be restored. Scheduled repair campaigns are being carried out to prepare the equipment that can be used to cover the maximum possible consumption for the period of maximum peak consumption. Deputy Energy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

This (outage schedules - ed.) depends primarily on the system, the state of the system. We see that the enemy does not stop shelling the energy sector and civilian energy facilities. The enemy's goal is to achieve a complete blackout. But today, we are taking the necessary measures to repair the equipment that can be repaired. Scheduled repair campaigns are underway to prepare the equipment that can be used to cover the maximum possible consumption for the period of maximum peak consumption. This is a matter of internal generation, in particular, and distribution. We are actively working with European colleagues, in particular through our energy recovery fund - Kolisnyk said.

He reminded that the government has made appropriate decisions to simplify the construction of new additional generation to build and replace the lost capacity.

"This is not an easy task, but everyone is making every effort to restore and build new reserve capacity based on the principle of decentralization. Last year, the situation was also not easy, but due to the coordinated actions and efficiency of power engineers, we managed to repair up to 20 gigawatts of capacity," added Kolisnyk.

The Deputy Minister urged household consumers to save electricity as much as possible.

Recall

On May 27 , hourly outage schedules will be in effect for industrial and residential consumers in all regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 24:00.