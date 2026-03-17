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The head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, who was hospitalized today, has died at the age of 93

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1784 views

Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II passed away after hospitalization. The cause of death was likely massive gastrointestinal bleeding at the medical center.

The head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, who was hospitalized today, has died at the age of 93

The head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Ilia II, who was hospitalized today, has died at the age of 93, UNN reports with reference to Imedi.

Catholicos-Patriarch of all Georgia, Archbishop of Mtskheta-Tbilisi, Metropolitan of Bichvinta and Tskhum-Abkhazia, His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II died at the age of 93 

- the message says.

Recall

As UNN reported, the head of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Ilia II, was hospitalized at the Caucasian Medical Center with massive gastric bleeding.

Antonina Tumanova

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