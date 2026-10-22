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The HACC allowed former Minister Halushchenko to have his electronic ankle monitor removed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The HACC extended former Minister Halushchenko’s procedural obligations in the “Midas” case for two months. He is no longer required to wear an electronic ankle monitor.

The HACC allowed former Minister Halushchenko to have his electronic ankle monitor removed

The High Anti-Corruption Court allowed former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko to remove his electronic bracelet and also extended for two months the procedural obligations imposed on him. This is reported by the HACC, according to UNN.

Details

The HACC partially granted the motion of the SAPO prosecutor and extended by 2 months the period of the procedural obligations imposed on the former energy minister

- the post says.

During the period of the procedural restrictions, Herman Halushchenko must comply with a number of requirements, namely:

  • appear before NABU detectives, SAPO prosecutors in these criminal proceedings, the investigating judge, and the court upon each request (depending on the stage of the criminal proceedings);
    • not leave the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv region without the permission of NABU detectives or SAPO prosecutors in these criminal proceedings;
      • notify the NABU detective and the SAPO prosecutor in these criminal proceedings of any change in his place of residence;
        • refrain from communicating with designated persons;
          • submit for safekeeping to the State Migration Service of Ukraine all his passports for travel abroad and all other documents granting the right to leave Ukraine (if they have not been surrendered).

            At the same time, the investigating judge refused to extend the obligation to wear an electronic monitoring device. The reasons for the decision will be set out in the full text of the ruling, which will be available in the Unified State Register of Court Decisions

            - the post says.

            We remind you

            On February 15, NABU detectives detained former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko while he was crossing the state border as part of the "Midas" case. As part of the "Midas" case, SAPO and NABU notified former Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko of suspicion. He is accused of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

            In court, SAPO requested pretrial detention for former minister Halushchenko with an alternative bail of UAH 425 million.

            Subsequently, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko in the form of detention with the possibility of release on bail of UAH 200 million.

            Alla Kiosak

            SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
            Laws
            State Border of Ukraine
            Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
            Kyiv Oblast
            State Migration Service (Ukraine)
            High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
            National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
            Herman Halushchenko
            Kyiv