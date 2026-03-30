The GUR has published a list of 51 vessels that help Russia finance the war

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a list of 51 marine vessels that Russia uses to support the war against Ukraine. These are tankers and cargo ships involved in the export of resources and operations with occupied ports, UNN reports.

Details

The "Marine Vessels" section of the War&Sanctions portal has published a list of vessels that, according to the GUR, ensure the sea export of Russian oil and petroleum products. These operations help fill the Russian budget, from which armed aggression against Ukraine is financed.

The list also includes cargo ships that cooperate with the aggressor and enter closed ports in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, particularly in Mariupol and Kerch.

The GUR notes that Russia actively uses maritime logistics not only for the export of energy carriers but also for the export of Ukrainian resources — grain, ore, and coal. At the same time, the aggressor country is trying to integrate the occupied territories into its own economic system by opening ports for foreign vessels.

To cover up such activities, Russia uses schemes involving vessels under the flags of third countries, including those that officially support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The key link in this logistics remains the ship captains — they possess full information about the origin and nature of the cargo, as well as the routes of travel. - it is stated in the post.

Recall

Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated that an oil tanker loaded with oil from Russia was hit in the Black Sea.