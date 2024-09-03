The Government launches a pilot project of the Single Housing and Utilities Platform

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching a pilot project of the Unified Platform for Housing and Utility Services. This system will automate processes, provide accessible and convenient services, improve customer accounting, and allow for better control over the quality of services.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

We are taking an important step towards streamlining housing and communal services. We are launching a pilot project of the Unified Housing and Utilities Platform. This system will automate processes, provide accessible and convenient services, improve customer accounting, and allow for better control over the quality of services - Shmyhal said.

According to him, users will have an electronic account and will be able to get all the information about managers, service providers, prices and tariffs, the results of their appeals, and will be able to conclude or terminate the contract online.

“The platform will be integrated with other information systems to ensure data exchange. We expect that as many communities as possible will join the implementation of this project,” noted Shmyhal.