Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The Government launches a pilot project of the Single Housing and Utilities Platform

The Government launches a pilot project of the Single Housing and Utilities Platform

Kyiv  •  UNN

 17189 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching a pilot project of the Single Platform for Housing and Utility Services. The system will automate processes, improve customer accounting and service quality control, and provide users with an electronic account with full information.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching a pilot project of the Unified Platform for Housing and Utility Services. This system will automate processes, provide accessible and convenient services, improve customer accounting, and allow for better control over the quality of services.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports .

We are taking an important step towards streamlining housing and communal services. We are launching a pilot project of the Unified Housing and Utilities Platform. This system will automate processes, provide accessible and convenient services, improve customer accounting, and allow for better control over the quality of services

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, users will have an electronic account and will be able to get all the information about managers, service providers, prices and tariffs, the results of their appeals, and will be able to conclude or terminate the contract online.

“The platform will be integrated with other information systems to ensure data exchange. We expect that as many communities as possible will join the implementation of this project,” noted Shmyhal.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

