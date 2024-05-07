The Government has extended the postponement of conscription granted by the decision of the Ministry of Economy for one month

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution to extend the postponement of military service during mobilization, granted to persons liable for military service by the decision of the Ministry of Economy, for one month. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

It has been established that the periods of validity of deferrals from military service during mobilization granted to persons liable for military service by the relevant decisions of the Ministry of Economy in accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 76 of 27.01.2023 "Some issues of implementation of the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On mobilization preparation and mobilization" regarding the reservation of persons liable for military service for the period of wartime mobilization", which have not expired on the day of adoption of this decision, are automatically extended for one month