The government has adopted a draft agreement between Ukraine and the United States, which will allow receiving almost 7 7.9 billion in support - Prime Minister

The Cabinet of ministers has adopted a draft agreement between Ukraine and the United States, which will allow receiving almost 7 7.9 billion in financial and economic support. The government also made a decision that will attract up to 100 million euros from the European Investment Bank. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

"Today, we adopted a draft agreement between Ukraine and the United States, which will allow Ukraine to receive almost 7 7.9 billion in financial and economic support. These are funds within the framework of a new package of American aid, which will be sent to the budget of Ukraine," Shmygal said.

He also noted that the meeting also adopted a decision that will attract up to 100 million euros from the European Investment Bank.

"These funds will be used for lending to small and medium-sized businesses. I am grateful to our friends and partners for their solidarity," Shmygal added.

Recall

Estonian President Alan Harris has signed a law that will allow to use Russian assets frozen under sanctions to compensate Ukraine for losses caused by the war.