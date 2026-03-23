The first stork appeared in Hrytsyk and Odarka's nest

In the new season of stork observations, the first appearance of a bird in the nest was recorded. The event was seen by viewers during a live broadcast. This was reported by the Pyriatynskyi National Park, according to UNN.

Finally, the long-awaited event of the new season happened – the first stork arrived at the nest. On March 22, 2026, at 17:11:29, more than 200 viewers saw a stork in the nest live. But it wasn't ours. Not Hrytsyk, not Odarka. Everyone who followed the previous season remembers that on March 20, 2025, the first stork in the nest was also some strange, transient bird, not its owners. - the post says.

The bird stayed in the nest for a short time — about a minute and a half. During this time, it moved a branch and left the place at 17:12:52.

We will await further developments and happy and pleasant news. We will wait and look out for our own, to certainly wait for them. – the post emphasizes.

Recall

Stork Odarka from Poltava laid her third egg, despite her partner Hrytsko abandoning her. Scientists hope for Hrytsko's return, but another bird is already in the nest with Odarka.