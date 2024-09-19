The first baby of this season: Ukrainian polar explorers show a seal born near Vernadsky

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
The first baby of this season: Ukrainian polar explorers show a seal born near Vernadsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 151502 views

The first Weddell seal pup of this year was born near the Ukrainian Antarctic station Akademik Vernadsky. Scientists monitor seal reproduction and conduct research on newborns.

The first Weddell seal pup of this year was born near the Ukrainian polar station . The polar explorers told about it on the station's Facebook page , UNN reports.

Details

The baby turned out to be a boy. He was born on Winter Island, which is located opposite Galindez Island, where the Ukrainian station is located. 

The pregnant female has been on Vinter since September 1. We monitored her condition every day, either on foot or with a drone. On September 17, in the morning, we saw from the drone that she was already with child, and immediately went to them

On site, the scientist took placental samples, which are then examined for persistent organic pollutants, molecular genetic and other studies.

The scientists said that they also track the annual breeding success of Weddell seals. In particular, it depends heavily on the presence of sea ice, because it is on it or on the shores with a convenient descent into the water that the seals give birth.

AddendumAddendum

The polar explains that in the first days, babies usually weigh 25-30 kg and grow very quickly on their mother's nutritious milk, which has a fat content of 54%. By the end of feeding, which lasts about 3 months, they can reach 90 kg. And adult Weddell seals weigh 400 kg.

The pregnancy of these animals lasts for 10 months, and they can become pregnant within a few months after giving birth. Therefore, cubs are born mostly in early Antarctic spring. Each female gives birth to one cub.

Recall

In the spring, amid seasonal migration, Ukrainian polar explorers at the Akademik Vernadsky station reported a “invasion” of seals. On one island alone, scientists counted more than 80 seals.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

UNN Lite

Contact us about advertising