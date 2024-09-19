The first baby of this season: Ukrainian polar explorers show a seal born near Vernadsky

The first Weddell seal pup of this year was born near the Ukrainian polar station . The polar explorers told about it on the station's Facebook page , UNN reports.

The baby turned out to be a boy. He was born on Winter Island, which is located opposite Galindez Island, where the Ukrainian station is located.

The pregnant female has been on Vinter since September 1. We monitored her condition every day, either on foot or with a drone. On September 17, in the morning, we saw from the drone that she was already with child, and immediately went to them - said Svitozar Davydenko, biologist of the 29th UAE.

On site, the scientist took placental samples, which are then examined for persistent organic pollutants, molecular genetic and other studies.

The scientists said that they also track the annual breeding success of Weddell seals. In particular, it depends heavily on the presence of sea ice, because it is on it or on the shores with a convenient descent into the water that the seals give birth.

The polar explains that in the first days, babies usually weigh 25-30 kg and grow very quickly on their mother's nutritious milk, which has a fat content of 54%. By the end of feeding, which lasts about 3 months, they can reach 90 kg. And adult Weddell seals weigh 400 kg.

The pregnancy of these animals lasts for 10 months, and they can become pregnant within a few months after giving birth. Therefore, cubs are born mostly in early Antarctic spring. Each female gives birth to one cub.

In the spring, amid seasonal migration, Ukrainian polar explorers at the Akademik Vernadsky station reported a “invasion” of seals. On one island alone, scientists counted more than 80 seals.