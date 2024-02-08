The European Parliament condemns Russia's constant attempts to undermine European democracy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101772 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128469 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129699 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171214 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169210 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275391 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177810 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167005 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244138 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101440 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84431 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81072 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93405 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33831 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275394 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244138 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229355 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254806 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240709 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1984 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128473 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103628 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103771 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120083 views
Actual
The European Parliament condemns Russia's constant attempts to undermine European democracy

The European Parliament condemns Russia's constant attempts to undermine European democracy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21665 views

The European Parliament adopted a resolution expressing concern over Russia's ongoing efforts to undermine European democracy through interference and disinformation.

The European Parliament has adopted a resolution expressing its outrage and concern over Russia's ongoing efforts to undermine European democracy through various forms of interference and disinformation. UNN reports this with reference to the website of the European Parliament.

Details

The resolution was voted in favor by 433 MEPs, 56  were against and 18 abstained.

The text of the resolution emphasizes that Moscow recruits some MEPs as "agents of influence" and establishes dependent relations with some European political parties, which then spread Russian propaganda and serve the interests of Russia.

As noted, the European Parliament is deeply concerned by reports that MEP from Latvia Tatjana Ždanoka may have been an informant for the Russian Federal Security Service.

The resolution emphasizes that both the European Parliament and the Latvian authorities should thoroughly investigate this matter in order to determine any appropriate sanctions and criminal prosecution. At the same time, the resolution points to other cases in which MEPs have deliberately served Russia's interests, including through fake election observation missions in the Russian-occupied territories

-the European Parliament said.

MEPs are outraged that Russia, often in violation of EU member states' laws, has found ways to provide significant funding to political parties, politicians, officials and movements in several democratic countries to interfere and gain leverage over their democratic processes.

"The text (of the resolution - ed.) also lists examples of recent attempts by Russia to interfere in the affairs of various countries, including the supply of narratives to far-right political parties and actors in Germany and France to undermine public support for Ukraine, as well as in Slovakia," the MEPs said.

 MEPs are also concerned about the widespread dissemination of disinformation and illegal content on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The European Parliament also calls on the relevant judicial authorities to conduct an effective investigation into the ties of MEPs allegedly linked to the Kremlin.

Law enforcement officer suspected of spying for Russia detained in Bulgaria06.02.24, 00:30 • 32429 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
tatjana-zdanokaTatjana Ždanoka
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
latviaLatvia
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
bulgariaBulgaria
germanyGermany
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
twitterTwitter

Contact us about advertising