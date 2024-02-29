The EU says it will never recognize the Russian presidential election in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The European Union will not recognize the presidential election in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as it is a violation of international law. This was stated by the spokesperson of the European Commission, Peter Stano, on his page in X, UNN reports.

Details

He said that Russia has already started early voting in the "presidential elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which is a clear violation of international law.

Preparations for the "elections": russia intensifies repressions in the TOT

The EU will never recognize them. Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk are all Ukraine! All those involved will be brought to justice - said a representative of the European Commission.

For reference

In Russia, the so-called presidential election is scheduled for March 17, but this year, for the first time, a three-day vote was introduced (March 15-17), and it was held ahead of schedule in the territories occupied by Russia.

Recall

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine has adopted a resolution declaring any Russian presidential electionheld in the occupied territory of Ukraine illegitimate and invalidating its results.

