The EU says it will never recognize the Russian presidential election in the occupied territories of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union will never recognize the Russian presidential elections held in the occupied regions of Ukraine, as they violate international law.
The European Union will not recognize the presidential election in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as it is a violation of international law. This was stated by the spokesperson of the European Commission, Peter Stano, on his page in X, UNN reports.
Details
He said that Russia has already started early voting in the "presidential elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which is a clear violation of international law.
Preparations for the "elections": russia intensifies repressions in the TOT29.02.24, 04:49 • 67980 views
The EU will never recognize them. Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk are all Ukraine! All those involved will be brought to justice
For reference
In Russia, the so-called presidential election is scheduled for March 17, but this year, for the first time, a three-day vote was introduced (March 15-17), and it was held ahead of schedule in the territories occupied by Russia.
Recall
The Central Election Commission of Ukraine has adopted a resolution declaring any Russian presidential electionheld in the occupied territory of Ukraine illegitimate and invalidating its results.
In the occupied territories, the invaders handed out a plan for turnout for the "elections" - CNS28.02.24, 05:16 • 30848 views