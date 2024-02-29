The EU says it will never recognize the Russian presidential election in the occupied territories of Ukraine

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 43208 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 170003 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 100087 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 345996 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281997 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206873 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240798 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253849 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159993 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372668 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 140763 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 109714 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103508 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46392 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94364 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 94747 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 169960 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 345960 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 236443 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281973 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 1382 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29736 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 46668 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36211 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103774 views
The EU says it will never recognize the Russian presidential election in the occupied territories of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27250 views

The European Union will never recognize the Russian presidential elections held in the occupied regions of Ukraine, as they violate international law.

The EU says it will never recognize the Russian presidential election in the occupied territories of Ukraine

The European Union will not recognize the presidential election in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, as it is a violation of international law.  This was stated by the spokesperson of the European Commission, Peter Stano, on his page in X, UNN reports.

Details

He said that Russia has already started early voting in the "presidential elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which is a clear violation of international law.

Preparations for the "elections": russia intensifies repressions in the TOT29.02.24, 04:49 • 67980 views

The EU will never recognize them. Crimea, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk are all Ukraine! All those involved will be brought to justice

- said a representative of the European Commission.

For reference

In Russia, the so-called presidential election is scheduled for March 17, but this year, for the first time, a three-day vote was introduced (March 15-17), and it was held ahead of schedule in the territories occupied by Russia.

Recall

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine has adopted a resolution declaring any Russian presidential electionheld in the occupied territory of Ukraine illegitimate and invalidating its results.

In the occupied territories, the invaders handed out a plan for turnout for the "elections" - CNS28.02.24, 05:16 • 30848 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
European Commission
European Union
Crimea
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kherson
