The EU is ready to defend its economy if China denies it sufficient access to its markets

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101114 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111426 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154058 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157712 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 254017 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174911 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166022 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148434 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227863 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 43094 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25432 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30488 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36509 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33836 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 254017 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227863 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213702 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239350 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225963 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101114 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71353 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77948 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113611 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114476 views
Actual
The EU is ready to defend its economy if China denies it sufficient access to its markets

The EU is ready to defend its economy if China denies it sufficient access to its markets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19429 views

The European Union is ready to use all trade tools to protect its economy if China fails to offer fair access to its markets, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The European Union is ready to use all trade instruments to protect itself from China's aggressive trade practices. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after talks with Xi Jinping in Paris, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg and Euronews.

Details

The European Union is preparing for a possible trade confrontation with Beijing.

As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned in Paris after a meeting with Chinese President and French leader Emmanuel Macron, the European Union will "show its muscle" and deploy all available tools to protect its economy if China fails to offer fair access to its markets.

For trade to be fair, access to each other's markets must also be reciprocal

- said von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen also called on the Chinese government to address the problem of "structural overcapacity" as China "continues to massively support its manufacturing sector" while domestic demand is not growing.

A China that plays fair is good for all of us. At the same time, Europe will not back down from making the tough decisions necessary to protect its economy and security

- She said.

The EU is taking an increasingly tough stance on Chinese trade and has launched a series of investigations that could soon lead to punitive tariffs on Chinese imports.

Last September, the Commission announced an anti-subsidy investigation into low-cost electric vehicles from China. Since then, it has launched similar investigations into Chinese manufacturers of wind turbines and solar panels.

In response, Beijing has launched a highly symbolic but economically insignificant investigation into cognac imports from the European Union. This move is particularly aimed at France.

Image

Borrell: EU to discuss Ukraine's €50 billion plan for reforms and aid today07.05.24, 11:59 • 27783 views

AddendumAddendum

China is now the most important trading partner for many countries in the global south. But, as the study shows, the European Union and the United States are lagging behind, Tagesschau writes.

This has political implications. When the corona pandemic broke out in 2020, medical supplies and intermediate products were urgently needed, and there was a shortage of medical masks or disinfectants from China. It turned out that all global supply chains are in some way dependent on a country that has completely closed its borders. This experience pushed politicians in Europe to a new strategy towards China: "de-risking" or risk minimization. Currently, the EU is calling for a search for new trading partners to minimize dependence on China and spread risks.

Recall

The French President congratulated China on its commitment not to sell weapons or provide assistance to Russia. He also emphasized the importance of controlling the export of goods to the terrorist country that could be used for military purposes. 

Chinese diplomat believes that Russia should join peace talks on Ukraine at the Peace Summit.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
beijingBeijing
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
parisParis
franceFrance
europeEurope
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising