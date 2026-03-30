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"The enemy was disoriented": the DShV told about the situation in the Oleksandrivka direction, where 9 settlements were liberated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

The defense forces broke through the enemy's fortified line and are destroying reserves on motor vehicles. Currently, territories in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions have been liberated.

"The enemy was disoriented": the DShV told about the situation in the Oleksandrivka direction, where 9 settlements were liberated
illustrative photo

In the Oleksandrivka direction, where 9 settlements have been liberated, and three more have been completely cleared, the enemy was disoriented for the first few days, but is already pulling up reserves, mainly in small groups, on motor vehicles, but the Defense Forces manage to detect and destroy them, said Artem Klyap, commander of the unmanned systems company of the 95th Polissia Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces, on "Suspilne Novyny", as reported by UNN.

Details

"For the first few days, the enemy was indeed disoriented, but now he has managed to pull up reserves. Reserves are mainly moved in small groups, mostly on motor vehicles, but we manage to detect and destroy them. There is no big problem with this now," said the commander of the unmanned systems company of the 95th Polissia Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces.

"All movement the enemy is currently using is motor vehicles - quad bikes, motorcycles, we are not observing a large number of any heavy equipment," he noted.

According to him, as reported by the online media of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, ArmiyaInform, it was not easy to dislodge the enemy from his positions. After all, the Russians had previously occupied a fortified line of defense with many trenches, dugouts, and crevices. However, the line was eventually broken through. The success of the operation to liberate the territory depended on several factors.

Addition

On March 26, the command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that "the operation in the Oleksandrivka direction is ongoing. As of March 25, 2026, 9 settlements have been liberated (7 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 2 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast), and 3 more settlements have been cleared of the enemy."

Defense Forces liberated 9 settlements in the Oleksandrivka direction and continue the offensive02.03.26, 15:56 • 3777 views

Julia Shramko

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