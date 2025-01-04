The enemy launched 30 drones in Ukraine per day: how many were destroyed by air defense forces

Air defense forces shot down 14 enemy UAVs during the day. Another 16 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area, UNN reports, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Air Force, during the current day (from 11.00 a.m. on January 4), the enemy attacked with 30 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the northeast.

"As of 20:00, 14 enemy UAVs were shot down, 16 enemy imitator UAVs were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

