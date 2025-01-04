ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

The enemy launched 30 drones in Ukraine per day: how many were destroyed by air defense forces

The enemy launched 30 drones in Ukraine per day: how many were destroyed by air defense forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 36829 views

During the day, the enemy attacked 30 UAVs from the northeast. Air defense forces shot down 14 Shaheds, and another 16 imitator UAVs were lost locally without any negative consequences.

Air defense forces shot down 14 enemy UAVs during the day. Another 16 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area, UNN reports, citing the Air Force of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Air Force, during the current day (from 11.00 a.m. on January 4), the enemy attacked with 30 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the northeast.

"As of 20:00, 14 enemy UAVs were shot down, 16 enemy imitator UAVs were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

107 combat engagements over the day: 22 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk sector, 9 in Kursk region04.01.25, 16:47 • 32875 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine

