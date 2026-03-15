The death toll after the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to two, including a teenager

The death toll from the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the afternoon of March 14 has risen to two people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

Medics fought for the life of a 17-year-old boy, but he died from his injuries.

Another 21 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including two children. Emergency rescue operations at the strike site have been completed.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the Russian attack on residential areas of Zaporizhzhia on March 14, 19 people were injured, including a 4-year-old child. The enemy launched four guided aerial bomb strikes on the city.