The Cabinet of Ministers increased payments for war risks to UAH 30 million

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has expanded the war risk insurance program. From now on, compensation for damaged property in frontline regions increases to UAH 30 million. For the rest of the country, the amount of compensation for insurance premiums increases to UAH 3 million, UNN reports with reference to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

In terms of compensation for damaged or destroyed property:

the maximum compensation amount is increased - from UAH 10 million to UAH 30 million;

the rule according to which the compensation amount was reduced by the amount of previously received grants or other state support is canceled;

enterprises that have already submitted applications are given the opportunity to clarify them by May 1, 2026, including increasing the declared amount of possible losses or adding other property to the application if it was included in the program on the date of damage or destruction.

In terms of insurance premium compensation:

the maximum compensation amount is increased from UAH 1 million to UAH 3 million;

the possibility of receiving support is accelerated - an application for compensation can be submitted on the 31st day after the conclusion of the insurance contract;

if the contract provides for the payment of insurance premiums in installments, compensation will also be paid in installments - proportionally to the paid payments.

Recall

In Ukraine, a program of property insurance for enterprises against war risks has started to operate. Five companies have already submitted applications for participation in the mechanism, which provides for compensation for damages from Russian shelling.