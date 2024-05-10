The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that will allow two Ukrainian banks to attract up to EUR 30 million from the European Investment Bank - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision that will allow two Ukrainian banks to attract up to EUR 30 million from the European Investment Bank. The funds will be used to support Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses by improving the conditions for preferential lending. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.
Details
Today, we will adopt a decision that will allow two Ukrainian banks to receive up to EUR 30 million from the European Investment Bank. These funds will be used to support Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses by improving the conditions for concessional lending. We continue our work with the EU and partners in the area of energy sustainability
Recall
Ukraine has signed a memorandum with the European Investment Bank to allocate 560 million euros for projects in the energy sector, transport infrastructure, and housing rehabilitation.