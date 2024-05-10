The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that will allow two Ukrainian banks to attract up to EUR 30 million from the European Investment Bank - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision that will allow two Ukrainian banks to attract up to EUR 30 million from the European Investment Bank. The funds will be used to support Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses by improving the conditions for preferential lending. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Today, we will adopt a decision that will allow two Ukrainian banks to receive up to EUR 30 million from the European Investment Bank. These funds will be used to support Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses by improving the conditions for concessional lending. We continue our work with the EU and partners in the area of energy sustainability ," Shmyhal said.

Recall

Ukraine has signed a memorandum with the European Investment Bank to allocate 560 million euros for projects in the energy sector, transport infrastructure, and housing rehabilitation.