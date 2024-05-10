The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that will allow two Ukrainian banks to attract up to EUR 30 million from the European Investment Bank - Shmyhal

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81926 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107495 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150347 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154370 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250585 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174202 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165453 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226037 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113067 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40493 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32492 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64764 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33024 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58907 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250585 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226037 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212096 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224633 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81906 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58894 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64753 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112959 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113854 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that will allow two Ukrainian banks to attract up to EUR 30 million from the European Investment Bank - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19651 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision allowing two Ukrainian banks to attract up to EUR 30 million from the European Investment Bank to support Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses by improving preferential lending conditions.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decision that will allow two Ukrainian banks to attract up to EUR 30 million from the European Investment Bank. The funds will be used to support Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses by improving the conditions for preferential lending. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

Today, we will adopt a decision that will allow two Ukrainian banks to receive up to EUR 30 million from the European Investment Bank. These funds will be used to support Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses by improving the conditions for concessional lending. We continue our work with the EU and partners in the area of energy sustainability

 ," Shmyhal said.

Recall

Ukraine has signed a memorandum with the European Investment Bank to allocate 560 million euros for projects in the energy sector, transport infrastructure, and housing rehabilitation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

