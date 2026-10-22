State Budget for 2027 will begin to be considered in Verkhovna Rada next week

The Verkhovna Rada will begin considering the State Budget for 2027 during the next plenary week; the agenda also includes a number of international commitments. This was reported on October 22 by Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, a member of parliament from the Finance Committee, on social media, UNN reports.

Details

"The next plenary week will be no less international-commitment-focused than the previous one," the MP noted.

According to Vasylevska-Smahliuk, the preliminary agenda includes:

Draft Law No. 13478-1, second reading — restoring competitive selection procedures and improving the procedure for entering, serving in, and terminating civil service. Ukraine Facility, EU. Critically important;

Draft Law No. 16013, second reading — protecting citizens and their funds from illegal actions involving payment instruments and bank accounts. Ukraine Facility. Critically important;

Draft Law No. 15269, second reading — improving the corporate governance of the Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals. IMF;

Draft Law No. 15175, second reading — regulating securitization and the issuance of covered bonds. IMF, DPO (World Bank budget support);

Draft Law No. 16000, first reading — the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027, beginning of consideration. EU MFA (EU macro-financial assistance).

October 27: Draft Law No. 16000, first reading — the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027, completion of consideration. EU MFA (EU macro-financial assistance) — she clarified.

According to her, consideration is expected on October 28 of:

Draft Law No. 15230-d, first reading — the principles of the state anti-corruption policy for 2026–2030. Ukraine Facility, EU. Critically important;

Draft Law No. 14327-d, first reading — bringing legislation into line with EU requirements for Ukraine’s accession to the single euro payments area (SEPA). Ukraine Facility, IMF, DPO (World Bank budget support), European Commission recommendations. Critically important;

Draft Law No. 15503, first reading — amendments to the Civil Code to facilitate Ukraine’s accession to SEPA. IMF, DPO (World Bank), EU;

Draft Law No. 16043, first reading — improving the procedure for the consideration of cases by the High Anti-Corruption Court. Ukraine Facility, EU;

Draft Laws Nos. 16018 and 16018-1, first reading — improving competitive selection procedures for members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine and the High Council of Justice. Ukraine Facility;

Draft Law No. 16125, first reading — improving corporate governance. Ukraine Facility, IMF, DPO (World Bank budget support);

Draft Law No. 16038-d, first reading — attracting a strategic foreign investor to Ukraine’s capital market infrastructure. IMF.

And on October 29, according to her:

Draft Law No. 15082-d, first reading — ensuring that students who are receiving education in a two-year upper secondary school during the 2026/2027 academic year can complete their full general secondary education at the same institution;

Draft Law No. 15102, second reading — amendments to the rules on humanitarian aid to ensure intercity and suburban bus transportation for the public under martial law.

At the same time, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the same committee said: "They sent us the agenda for the next plenary week. And then immediately a new one... The difference between the two documents is the absence of the anti-corruption strategy. It has once again been removed from the agenda of the regular plenary week because... there are ‘not enough votes.’ As I understand it, votes from the Coalition. No votes — no UAH 18 billion in the budget from the EU."

Budget 2027: Accounting Chamber identified risks related to UAH 1.5 trillion in loans and defense spending

Reminder

The 2027 Budget draft envisages a deficit of 15% of GDP and debt exceeding 110% of GDP. UAH 4.885 trillion is planned to be allocated to security and defense.