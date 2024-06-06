ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Thanks to Saldo, the occupiers took 34,000 tons of Ukrainian grain from the occupied Kherson region - "Schemes"

Kyiv  •  UNN

In 2023, according to the quota system of the occupation regime, Russian exporters exported at least 34,000 tons of grain worth 6.2 million euros from the occupied Kherson region of Ukraine.

Last year, a number of Russian exporters exported at least 34 thousand tons of grain worth 6.2 million euros from the occupied part of the Kherson region. This is stated in a joint investigation of the "schemes" of the Belarusian investigation Center and the Verstka publication, writes UNN.

Details 

The journalists received a whole array of data from the Association of Ukrainian hackers KibOrg. Thanks to this, the investigator was able to additionally confirm the export of agricultural products thanks to data from the Import Genius World Import/Export database and information obtained from the leak of Russian customs.

Kherson grain was exported to Azerbaijan, Turkey, Syria and Iran, while peas from the occupied Crimea were exported to Spain.

As journalists found out, the export was handled by Vladimir Saldo, who was appointed by Moscow to lead the Kherson region, and a specially created local commission. They provided approval to Russian companies for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products abroad with a zero or reduced export rate of customs duty. 

During 2023, under the quota system created by the Russian authorities, a number of Russian exporters exported at least 34 thousand tons of grain worth 6.2 million euros from the Kherson region

- it is said in a joint journalistic investigation. 

During 2023, under the quota system created by the Russian authorities, a number of Russian exporters exported at least 34 thousand tons of grain worth 6.2 million euros from the Kherson region.

Addition

Journalists have established that wheat was exported to Azerbaijan by the Russian company SIM-Trans Group. It received permission to export 2,200 tons of wheat and meslin from the region under quotas.

But the company TD "Fregat" – received a quota for the export of three thousand tons of corn, which got to Syria. Also, the approvals were shipped to the Iranian port of Bandar Imam Khomeini.

In addition, the company" Agro-Fregat", which was mentioned in the media as a participant in the scheme of illegal export of grain from the occupied territories, exported wheat and meslin to Turkey.

The same agro-frigate sent 4,500 tons of peas to Spain in September 2023, 2.6 thousand tons of which were loaded in occupied Sevastopol.

Journalists emphasize that none of the companies provided answers to requests for publication.

For reference 

Shortly after the announcement of the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on December 30, 2022, Decree of the government of the Russian Federation No. 2535 was issued, which, on the one hand, established quotas (limits) for the export of agricultural products from the occupied territories with a customs "discount", and on the other, established a mechanism for the export of these products.

According to the decree, Russian companies that want to export at a zero or reduced export rate of customs duty and sell to third countries, for example, wheat, barley, corn or sunflower meal, must apply to the "head of the region" according to the rules established by him.

In the case of the occupied Kherson region, a special commission was created to distribute quotas. It reviews the appeal and votes, and the head of the occupation administration, Vladimir Saldo, signs the decision.

Recall

for the first time, Russia used the occupied port of Sevastopol to load and export 27,000 tons of stolen Ukrainian grain to Venezuela, indicating its attempt to legalize trade with the occupied territories.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
venezuelaVenezuela
azerbaijanAzerbaijan
syriaSyria
spainSpain
krymCrimea
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
iranIran
mariupolMariupol
khersonKherson
polandPoland

