Tesla burned down in Lviv region due to a natural fire

In the Lviv region, an electric car Tesla burned down due to a natural fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The "Tesla" burned down due to a dry grass fire in a private yard in the city of Yavoriv, Lviv region. - reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted, dry grass caught fire. Due to the wind and dry weather, the fire instantly spread and engulfed the car's body.

"The owner tried to extinguish the flames on his own even before the firefighters arrived, but the elements proved stronger - the fire quickly engulfed the metal structures and the car's upholstery," the State Emergency Service noted.

No one was injured.

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service, in total, over the past day, according to operational data, 345 fires with a total area of over 140 hectares were recorded in the ecosystems of Ukraine.

"Do not burn dry vegetation! Every such "controlled" bonfire can turn into an uncontrolled fire in a matter of seconds, destroying your property, cars, and homes. Be conscious!" - rescuers emphasized.