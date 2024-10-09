Terrorists shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery

In the evening, the occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region again, shelling the city of Nikopol with heavy artillery. Fortunately, people were not injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

Meanwhile, the night in the Dnipropetrovs'k region passed without enemy attacks, but an air alert was declared in the region.

Missile and "Shahed" were shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night, enemy shelled Nikopol and two communities