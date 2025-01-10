In Kharkiv, a TsK employee used force against a lawyer: an official investigation has been appointed

Social networks have spread a video showing an employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRC) in Kharkiv applying physical force to a lawyer during the work of the military medical commission at one of the medical institutions. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinetс sent a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation demanding the opening of a criminal proceeding due to the incident. In turn, the regional TRC stated that they had appointed an official investigation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As the ombudsman said, a video material is spreading on social networks, which recorded the obstruction of the lawyer's entry into the premises of the military medical commission at one of the TRCs and the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) in Kharkiv. Physical force was used against her by a man in uniform.

I immediately instructed my Representative in the Kharkiv region, Oksana Chervyakova, to clarify the actual circumstances of the situation. Letters were sent to the Kharkiv Regional TRC and TRC for this purpose yesterday. I also sent a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation regarding the opening of a criminal proceeding on the specified fact - said Lubinetс.

The ombudsman recalled that according to Article 59 of the Constitution of Ukraine, everyone has the right to professional legal assistance. Restriction of such a constitutional right is inadmissible in accordance with Part 2 of Article 64 of the Constitution of Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that such cases of human rights violations are becoming more and more frequent.

Ombudsman reacts to video from Lviv where TCC employees allegedly beat a man

The Kharkiv Regional TRC has already commented on the incident with the lawyer. They said that the event took place on January 9. As stated in the TRC, "the conflict was caused by the behavior of a citizen who called herself a lawyer of a military reservist. At the same time, the citizen, with her aggressive behavior and attempts to provoke a conflict, hindered the work of the Military Medical Commission".

In order to stop the conflict, the serviceman pushed the citizen outside the service premises. The command of the Kharkiv Regional TRC and TRC condemns the actions of the serviceman who succumbed to provocation. An official investigation has been appointed, the results of which will be followed by appropriate organizational and disciplinary measures - it is said in the statement of the TRC.

TCC denies information that a soldier broke a man's leg