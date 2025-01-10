ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

In Kharkiv, a TsK employee used force against a lawyer: an official investigation has been appointed

In Kharkiv, a TsK employee used force against a lawyer: an official investigation has been appointed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23323 views

In Kharkiv, there was a conflict between an employee of the TsK and a lawyer during the work of the military medical commission. The Ombudsman appealed to the State Bureau of Investigation, and the TsK launched an internal investigation into the incident.

Social networks have spread a video showing an employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TRC) in Kharkiv applying physical force to a lawyer during the work of the military medical commission at one of the medical institutions. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinetс sent a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation demanding the opening of a criminal proceeding due to the incident. In turn, the regional TRC stated that they had appointed an official investigation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

As the ombudsman said, a video material is spreading on social networks, which recorded the obstruction of the lawyer's entry into the premises of the military medical commission at one of the TRCs and the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) in Kharkiv. Physical force was used against her by a man in uniform.

I immediately instructed my Representative in the Kharkiv region, Oksana Chervyakova, to clarify the actual circumstances of the situation. Letters were sent to the Kharkiv Regional TRC and TRC for this purpose yesterday. I also sent a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation regarding the opening of a criminal proceeding on the specified fact

- said Lubinetс.

The ombudsman recalled that according to Article 59 of the Constitution of Ukraine, everyone has the right to professional legal assistance. Restriction of such a constitutional right is inadmissible in accordance with Part 2 of Article 64 of the Constitution of Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that such cases of human rights violations are becoming more and more frequent.

Ombudsman reacts to video from Lviv where TCC employees allegedly beat a man

The Kharkiv Regional TRC has already commented on the incident with the lawyer. They said that the event took place on January 9. As stated in the TRC, "the conflict was caused by the behavior of a citizen who called herself a lawyer of a military reservist. At the same time, the citizen, with her aggressive behavior and attempts to provoke a conflict, hindered the work of the Military Medical Commission".

In order to stop the conflict, the serviceman pushed the citizen outside the service premises. The command of the Kharkiv Regional TRC and TRC condemns the actions of the serviceman who succumbed to provocation. An official investigation has been appointed, the results of which will be followed by appropriate organizational and disciplinary measures

- it is said in the statement of the TRC.

TCC denies information that a soldier broke a man's leg

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

