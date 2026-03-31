Szijjártó reacted to the leaked conversations with Lavrov

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry made a statement after the leak of an audio recording of conversations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the media, UNN reports.

Details

Szijjártó reacted to the leaked phone calls on X: "Today they made a new 'important discovery': they proved that I say the same thing publicly as I do on the phone. Great job!".

He again criticized EU sanctions, stating that "Hungary will never agree to impose sanctions on individuals or companies that are important for our energy security, for achieving peace, or on those who have no reason to be on the sanctions list."

"However, the listening list is not complete. I also regularly consulted with the foreign ministers of several non-EU countries on issues related to sanctions," Szijjártó wrote.

"Hotline" between Szijjártó and Lavrov provided Russia with strategic information on critical EU issues - audio of negotiations leaked to media