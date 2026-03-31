Szijjártó passed strategic information on critical EU issues to Lavrov - audio of negotiations leaked to media

The "hotline" between Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov provided Russia with strategic information on critical EU issues, VSquare reports, publishing audio of the negotiations, UNN writes.

Details

"We now have evidence that the Hungarian Foreign Minister acted on behalf of the Kremlin, making efforts to exclude Russians from the sanctions lists, including Alisher Usmanov's sister," writes VSquare, a project of independent investigative journalists specializing in covering topics in Central Europe (V4 and neighboring countries).

As noted, "in another conversation with the Russian Deputy Minister of Energy, Szijjártó talks about making every effort to cancel the EU sanctions package and offers to try to save Russian economic entities from sanctions."

It is indicated that, "according to Szijjártó, the Slovak government is also helping these coordinated Russian-Hungarian efforts."

Szijjártó admitted to regular calls with Lavrov during EU meetings