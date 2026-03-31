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Syrskyi announced the liberation of over 480 km² of Ukrainian territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi announced a successful offensive and the disruption of Russia's plans for a large-scale invasion. The liberated area exceeds the figures of previous operations.

Syrskyi announced the liberation of over 480 km² of Ukrainian territory

Starting from January 29, 2026, Ukrainian military forces are conducting an offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction and have already liberated over 480 square kilometers of territory. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

The goal of the operation is to strike enemy units that were advancing on Huliaipole.

During this period, we managed to liberate over 480 square kilometers of territory. Offensive actions continue

- Syrskyi reported.

According to him, the actions of the Ukrainian military on the battlefield have already influenced the plans of the Russian command. In particular, the enemy was forced to adjust its intentions regarding a large-scale offensive, which the Russian side planned to launch from March 1 on virtually all 13 main directions.

The Commander-in-Chief also noted that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the enemy to transfer part of its forces and means to the Oleksandrivka direction.

Syrskyi emphasized that the result of over 480 square kilometers of liberated territory exceeds the indicators of the Dobropillia counter-offensive operation, during which, according to him, Ukrainian forces liberated over 430 square kilometers.

The success lies precisely in the liberated territory

- he stressed.

Situation at the front as of late March 2026: what Syrskyi said

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation at the front remains tense and difficult, but is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of now, the situation is tense, difficult, but controlled. It is definitely not the worst compared to other years

- said Syrskyi.

He noted that Russian troops continue their strategic offensive operation in 13 main directions, and Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting counter-offensive and offensive actions in response.

The Commander-in-Chief reported that the enemy, as before, is concentrating its main efforts on the Pokrovsk, Ocheretyne, and Oleksandrivka directions. In addition, the activity of Russian troops in the Kostiantynivka area has significantly increased recently.

According to Syrskyi, in these sectors of the front, the enemy is trying to attack Ukrainian units from different sides, but the Ukrainian military is holding back the pressure.

Separately, he noted that a constant counter-sabotage operation regime is ongoing in the city, and all attempts by Russian forces to break through or penetrate the city are neutralized by Ukrainian units.

Recall

Earlier, Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Russian army increased pressure in several directions at once, while enemy losses also significantly increased. In three days, the enemy lost 4,840 people killed and wounded in various areas.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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