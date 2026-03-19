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Sybiha calls for stronger sanctions against Russia due to escalation risks in Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Andriy Sybiha called for stronger sanctions and the arrest of Russia's shadow fleet due to the threat to Europe. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine insists on the adoption of the 20th package of EU sanctions.

Sybiha calls for stronger sanctions against Russia due to escalation risks in Europe

Rising energy prices due to the situation in the Middle East could increase the risks of escalation of Russian aggression in Europe. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

Against this backdrop, the official called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia. According to the minister, the current situation in energy markets directly affects the security situation in Europe.

Rising energy prices due to escalation in the Middle East increase the risk of escalation of Russian aggression in Europe. To mitigate this impact, pressure on Russia should not be reduced, but on the contrary, sharply increased

- Andriy Sybiha emphasizes.

The minister stressed that decisive action is needed, particularly regarding Russia's shadow fleet. According to him, tankers should not only be stopped but also impounded. The minister also called for expanding individual sanctions and imposing a ban on entry to the EU for Russian militants.

Separately, he noted that the 20th package of European Union sanctions must be adopted without delay, and any "blackmail from individual member states on unrelated issues must be stopped by decisive action."

Sanctions against Russia are more than just supporting Ukraine or expressing solidarity with Ukrainians. The EU imposes sanctions against Russia for its own sake, to counter Russia's aggressive war machine, which poses a threat to every European family. The same applies to the €90 billion reparations loan for Ukraine – this money is not charity; it is an investment in countering Russian aggression and supporting peace in Europe. All these steps are critically important strategic security issues for all of Europe, and they are urgent

- the minister emphasized.

Recall

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," stated that one of the most effective ways to increase pressure on Russia is to block its "shadow fleet" and related schemes for circumventing sanctions.

Alla Kiosak

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