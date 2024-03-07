$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sweden officially becomes the 32nd member of NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24115 views

Sweden officially became the 32nd member of NATO after depositing its instrument of accession, marking the end of its longstanding policy of non-alignment in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden officially becomes the 32nd member of NATO

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Washington accepted a document from Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Sweden's accession to NATO. Afterward, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Sweden had officially become the 32nd member of NATO, UNN reports.

It's official - Sweden has become NATO's 32nd member and takes its rightful place at our table. Sweden's accession makes NATO stronger, Sweden safer, and the whole Alliance safer. I look forward to raising their flag at NATO Headquarters on Monday

- Stoltenberg wrote on the social network X.

Addendum

On March 7, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson noted that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg informed him that all NATO member states had adopted the accession protocol and invited Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty. 

After that, the Swedish government decided to join NATO.

Subsequently, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who is in Washington, signed a document on Sweden's accession to NATO for further transmission to the US government.

Sweden immediately becomes the 32nd member of NATO as soon as it deposits the official documentation.

Stockholm abandoned its non-alignment policy for greater security within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United States Department of State
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Stockholm
Sweden
Jens Stoltenberg
Anthony Blinken
United States
Ukraine
