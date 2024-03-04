$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Supreme Court to announce decision on whether Trump can run for office

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32973 views

The U.S. Supreme Court will rule on whether former President Trump can be disqualified from holding office in the future under the 14th Amendment for his role in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Supreme Court to announce decision on whether Trump can run for office

On March 4, the U.S. Supreme Court will issue an opinion on the legality of former U.S. President Donald Trump's participation in the election in connection with the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits participants in a rebellion from holding public office. This is reported by The Hills with reference to a court statement released on Sunday, UNN reports.

Details

The publication notes the unusual nature of this statement.

In addition, Monday is the day before Super Tuesday, when intra-party primaries will be held in 15 states, including Colorado, where a state court has banned Trump's name from appearing on ballots during intra-party voting.

In February, the Supreme Court heard arguments on Trump's appeal of the decision to disqualify him from the Colorado primary on the basis of the 14th Amendment.

This case is one of dozens being considered across the country to prevent Trump from being elected due to his actions related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

It is noted that the Supreme Court justices have previously demonstrated their reluctance to take such a step as removing Trump from the ballot.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsElections 2014
The Hill
Supreme Court of the United States
Donald Trump
United States
