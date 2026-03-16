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Special Operations Forces destroyed enemy military facilities in occupied Crimea and Zaporizhzhia in three days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2164 views

Middle-strike units hit occupiers' warehouses, equipment repair bases, and electronic warfare stations. Operations were conducted in Sevastopol, Yakymivka, and other cities.

Special Operations Forces destroyed enemy military facilities in occupied Crimea and Zaporizhzhia in three days

Middle-strike units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of strikes on enemy military facilities in the occupied territories of Crimea and Zaporizhzhia region over three days, UNN reports with reference to the Special Operations Forces' statement.

A logistics warehouse at the "Chersonesos" airfield, a generator, and a switching station for electronic warfare and electronic intelligence in occupied Sevastopol were successfully hit.

- the statement says.

In addition, in the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, an enemy base for repairing damaged armored vehicles in Yakymivka was hit, in Andriivka, a maintenance base and a warehouse for material and technical support, weapons, and military equipment were struck, and in Berestove, strikes were carried out on an enemy logistics center.

Middle-strike medium-range strikes are carried out deep into the enemy-occupied territory of Ukraine for several hundred kilometers. This series of strikes by Middle-strike SSO units was facilitated by the Resistance Movement, whose underground operatives monitor enemy objects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

- the statement says.

The Special Operations Forces added that striking enemy airfields, arsenals, electronic warfare, and electronic intelligence assets undermines the enemy's capabilities. The SSO continues asymmetric actions to strategically exhaust the enemy in waging war against Ukraine.

AFU hit Russian drone and logistics depots in occupied territories - General Staff15.03.26, 12:48 • 4318 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine