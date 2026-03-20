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Some services in Diia are temporarily paused: what and when will not work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2128 views

Employee booking and car re-registration services will be unavailable until March 23. All other services in the Diia application will operate as usual.

Some services in Diia are temporarily paused: what and when will not work

Some services in Diia are temporarily paused due to work in the "Oberih" register and due to the update of the Unified State Register of Vehicles, UNN reports with reference to the Diia service.

We warn about planned technical work — some services in the application and on the portal will be unavailable 

- stated in the message.

Businesses can extend employee reservations in Diia in advance - Ministry of Defense19.03.26, 15:38 • 3086 views

What and when will not work

Due to work in the "Oberih" register, the booking complex will temporarily not work until 9:00 on March 21:

  • military registration document;
    • employee booking;
      • information about employees from the Register of Conscripts;
        • extension of employee booking;
          • cancellation of employee booking.

            Vehicle re-registration from 17:00 on March 21 to 20:00 on March 23 — due to the update of the Unified State Register of Vehicles 

            - the message says.

            All other services in Diia will work without pauses.

            Antonina Tumanova

            SocietyTechnologies
            Mobilization
            Diia (service)