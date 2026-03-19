Businesses can extend employee reservations in Diia in advance - Ministry of Defense

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukrainian enterprises can extend employee reservations in advance using the "Diia" application. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The application can be submitted in advance - even before the expiration of the current reservation. The system automatically checks the data and extends it for a new period, the agency noted.

They added that previously it took up to 72 hours for this. During this time, the employee's reservation was interrupted.

To extend an employee's reservation, you must follow this algorithm:

authorize on the "Diia" portal;

select the "Employee Reservation" service;

submit an application and specify employee data;

confirm salary;

check the information and sign the application (this must be done by the manager or an authorized person).

The result is sent to the electronic cabinet and to the e-mail. If the reservation is approved, the corresponding status in the employee's Reserve+ remains continuous and is displayed as before - stated the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The "Diia" portal launched a new reservation option for employees of defense sector enterprises for 45 days. The service is available even in case of violations of military registration.