Snail monuments postponed: Odesa Oblast communities “forced” to focus on helping the military

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 119322 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 122013 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 199143 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153919 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153090 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143020 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198743 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112431 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 187406 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105097 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 72376 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 42341 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 53050 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 81735 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 59897 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 199151 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198750 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 187412 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 214211 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 202299 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 14355 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150057 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149291 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153361 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144275 views
Snail monuments postponed: Odesa Oblast communities “forced” to focus on helping the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 84396 views

Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa RMA, explained the mechanism of redistributing local budget funds to support the army. According to him, this is not a disruption of decentralization, but an efficient use of resources for military needs.

At the end of last year, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, signed a decree on the forced redistribution of local budgets to support the Armed Forces. Despite criticism, the implementation of the document raises additional funds to help the military without harming the budgets of local communities. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper said this in an interview with Ukrinform, UNN reports.

Details

He reminded that with the outbreak of a full-scale war, the head of the RMA has increased his powers.

"My joint order with the military command that some community funding should be redistributed to military needs is not a disruption of decentralization. Today we have a military component, and I, as the head of the military administration, can influence these processes. No one wants to go into legislation. If communities are "squeezed" a little, not allowed to lay tiles and earn a "kickback," their heads shout about the failure of decentralization. It's not their budget.

I emphasize: the community budget is not the budget of community heads. I did not take anything away from them, but offered them the opportunity to use financial resources for military needs. For example, at the expense of communities, we spent about 200 million hryvnias to repair the hospital. What is more important: repairing several buildings of a medical institution or a monument to a snail?" - Kiper says.

Each community transfers to the needs of the Armed Forces the amount of funds it considers necessary and can afford, but not more than 20% of the budget, Kiper continued.

"Previously, communities distributed funds to whomever and wherever they wanted. When I took over as head of the RMA, I asked the military command if they knew anything about the transfer of money to those units. They didn't. Then we decided to help military units upon request. For example, there was a request for drones. The commander of the region checked, and if there is such a need, we agree on the request and ask for money from the community where the unit is registered.

Now communities only agree with us whether they can allocate funds for this or that part. We do not take hryvnias from them ourselves," he emphasized.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

