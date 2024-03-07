$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21688 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 74684 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52396 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 233183 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205529 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181591 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224665 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250101 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155970 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371823 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Since the beginning of the war, Russians have carried out more than a thousand attacks with chemical weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24219 views

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the enemy has carried out 1068 attacks using chemical weapons, 250 of which were recorded in February 2024 alone.

Since the beginning of the war, Russians have carried out more than a thousand attacks with chemical weapons

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the enemy has carried out 1068 attacks using chemical weapons. 250 of them were recorded in February this year. This is reported by the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The mobile groups and other units of the grouping of forces and support assets recorded 1068 facts of the use by the Russian Federation of tear gas munitions equipped with toxic chemicals prohibited for warfare (hostilities) by Article 1, paragraph 5, of the Chemical Weapons Convention 

- the statement said.

250 chemical weapons attacks were recorded in February this year.

"In February 2024 alone, there were 250 cases (244 cases of the use of CW, 1 case of gas and 5 cases of the use of other munitions with a chemical substance)," the AFU Support Forces Command noted.

They added that chemical warfare reconnaissance units take samples of soil, vegetation, and ammunition fragments and send them for analysis.

Add

In December 2023, the Russians used new RG-VO gas grenades against the Ukrainian military for the first time. It was experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise who found that these grenades contained the banned toxic substance chloroacetophenone.

"The internal structure and assessment of the object's equipment was carried out using an X-ray examination. This is a non-destructive method that allows us to check the object for hidden threats, as the enemy often uses specific "traps".

According to the results of the expert analysis, it was found that the substance from the grenade contained traces of an irritant chemical agent, namely chloroacetophenone (CN), which is an irritant chemical agent," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
