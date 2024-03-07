Since the beginning of the war, Russians have carried out more than a thousand attacks with chemical weapons

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the enemy has carried out 1068 attacks using chemical weapons. 250 of them were recorded in February this year. This is reported by the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

The mobile groups and other units of the grouping of forces and support assets recorded 1068 facts of the use by the Russian Federation of tear gas munitions equipped with toxic chemicals prohibited for warfare (hostilities) by Article 1, paragraph 5, of the Chemical Weapons Convention - the statement said.

250 chemical weapons attacks were recorded in February this year.

"In February 2024 alone, there were 250 cases (244 cases of the use of CW, 1 case of gas and 5 cases of the use of other munitions with a chemical substance)," the AFU Support Forces Command noted.

They added that chemical warfare reconnaissance units take samples of soil, vegetation, and ammunition fragments and send them for analysis.

In December 2023, the Russians used new RG-VO gas grenades against the Ukrainian military for the first time. It was experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise who found that these grenades contained the banned toxic substance chloroacetophenone.

"The internal structure and assessment of the object's equipment was carried out using an X-ray examination. This is a non-destructive method that allows us to check the object for hidden threats, as the enemy often uses specific "traps".

According to the results of the expert analysis, it was found that the substance from the grenade contained traces of an irritant chemical agent, namely chloroacetophenone (CN), which is an irritant chemical agent," said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise.