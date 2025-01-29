Siberia invited to expanded meeting of foreign ministers of several countries - media

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sibiga is invited to an expanded meeting of foreign ministers: France, Germany, Poland, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States. This was reported to Suspilne by a source in diplomatic circles, UNN reports.

The media source said that the meeting was to take place on February 12 in Paris. He did not provide any other details.

Earlier, Andriy Sybiga said that Ukraine would not hold direct talks with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. According to him, the National Security and Defense Council's decision to ban direct talks with the Russian leader is still in effect. Ukraine will also not make concessions on joining NATO.