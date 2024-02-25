Shmyhal says all G7 countries will sign security agreements with guarantees for Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal expects all Group of Seven countries to sign security agreements with Ukraine. He said this at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

After signing six security agreements on guarantees for Ukraine, we understand that we have a financial resource from each country for four years. In addition, these agreements are signed for 10 years. There will be a lot of these agreements - that is, we expect all the G7 countries and all the partners who joined the declaration after the Vilnius summit - Shmyhal said.

"Therefore, in terms of military and defense support - finance, weapons, technology - we have a 10-year perspective. And in each four-year agreement, we see clear financial commitments," the Prime Minister added.

As part of the implementation of the Vilnius NATO Summit, Ukraine is concluding bilateral security agreements with NATO member states. Such agreements have already been signed with the UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Canada, and Italy. Some of these countries are members of the G7. The G7 also includes the United States and Japan.