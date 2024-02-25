Shmyhal says all G7 countries will sign security agreements with guarantees for Ukraine

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42002 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 164449 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97375 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 339460 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277535 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205298 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 239784 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253610 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159715 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372603 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 136561 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 105509 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 98856 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 41534 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 87656 views

02:15 PM • 87656 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90183 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 164505 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 339527 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234275 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277572 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28849 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43345 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35493 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100598 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107228 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Shmyhal says all G7 countries will sign security agreements with guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27700 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal expects Ukraine to sign security agreements with all G7 countries to receive financial and military support in the coming years.

Shmyhal says all G7 countries will sign security agreements with guarantees for Ukraine

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal expects all Group of Seven countries to sign security agreements with Ukraine. He said this at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, a correspondent of UNN reports.

After signing six security agreements on guarantees for Ukraine, we understand that we have a financial resource from each country for four years. In addition, these agreements are signed for 10 years. There will be a lot of these agreements - that is, we expect all the G7 countries and all the partners who joined the declaration after the Vilnius summit

- Shmyhal said.

"Therefore, in terms of military and defense support - finance, weapons, technology - we have a 10-year perspective. And in each four-year agreement, we see clear financial commitments," the Prime Minister added.

Recall

As part of the implementation of the Vilnius NATO Summit, Ukraine is concluding bilateral security agreements with NATO member states. Such agreements have already been signed with the UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Canada, and Italy. Some of these countries are members of the G7. The G7 also includes the United States and Japan.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
G7
NATO
Vilnius
Denmark
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Japan
United States
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
