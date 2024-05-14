Shmyhal and Blinken discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense to protect energy facilities

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who is in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prime Minister's statement on Telegram.

Details

The parties discussed another $400 million military aid package.

He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense in Ukraine, in particular to protect energy facilities. Received assurances that the United States is working in this direction - Shmygal said.

The US announces a new aid package in the next few days

A separate topic of the meeting was the confiscation of Russian assets. The officials discussed how to use them in Kyiv's favor.

It was also noted during the meeting that a number of private companies from the United States are interested in investing in Ukraine. In this context, Shmyhal discussed with Blinken the creation of capacity for private sector investment.

Thanked the Administration of President Joe Biden and the American people for the strong support provided by the United States to Ukraine in the face of Russia's full-scale invasion - summarized the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the situation on the frontline, defense cooperationincluding Patriot systems to protect cities like Kharkiv, preparations for the Peace Summit, and accelerating the delivery of pledged military aid.

