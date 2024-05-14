Shmyhal and Blinken discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense to protect energy facilities

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80930 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107303 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150163 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154206 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250448 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174174 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165432 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225966 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39567 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31504 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63863 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32036 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57889 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250448 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225966 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212020 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237763 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224566 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80924 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57883 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63849 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112929 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113829 views
Actual
Shmyhal and Blinken discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense to protect energy facilities

Shmyhal and Blinken discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense to protect energy facilities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22985 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal meets with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Kyiv to discuss a $400 million military aid package, strengthening Ukraine's air defense, confiscating Russian assets in favor of Kyiv, and creating opportunities for US private sector investment in Ukraine.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who is in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prime Minister's statement on Telegram.

Details

The parties discussed another $400 million military aid package.

He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense in Ukraine, in particular to protect energy facilities. Received assurances that the United States is working in this direction

- Shmygal said. 

The US announces a new aid package in the next few days13.05.24, 22:43 • 62211 views

A separate topic of the meeting was the confiscation of Russian assets. The officials discussed how to use them in Kyiv's favor.

It was also noted during the meeting that a number of private companies from the United States are interested in investing in Ukraine. In this context, Shmyhal discussed with  Blinken the creation of capacity for private sector investment.

Thanked the Administration of President Joe Biden and the American people for the strong support provided by the United States to Ukraine in the face of Russia's full-scale invasion

- summarized the Prime Minister of Ukraine. 

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed the situation on the frontline, defense cooperationincluding Patriot systems to protect cities like Kharkiv, preparations for the Peace Summit, and accelerating the delivery of pledged military aid. 

Syrsky, Yermak and Umerov talk to US military leadership14.05.24, 02:26 • 28989 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
telegramTelegram
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising