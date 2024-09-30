SHE Congress 2024 - women leaders creating the future

On September 26, 2024, Kyiv hosted the annual SHE Congress, which brought together leading Ukrainian women leaders and experts to discuss important issues of leadership, gender equality, business development, and social initiatives. The event was held under the slogan "Inspire. Create. Win."and became a platform for sharing experience, inspiration, and mutual support among women leaders in various industries.

This year's congress covered key topics: women in business, resilience in times of crisis, mental health, and the role of cultural identity in rebuilding the country. Despite the morning anxiety and traffic jams, the event was held in a warm, friendly atmosphere, becoming a source of inspiration and new ideas for all participants.

The event started with a welcome speech by the host Oksana Gutzeit who emphasized the importance of women's leadership in the challenges Ukraine faces today.

Oksana Gutzeit

Yevhenia Blyzniuk, founder of Gradus Research, presented the results of social research showing how Ukrainian women overcome gender inequality and obstacles to professional fulfillment even during the war. And Tetiana Berezhna, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine, shared her vision of how women's leadership contributes to the country's economic recovery and what opportunities the Ministry of Economy provides for women in Ukraine.

Tetiana Berezhna

Panel discussions and speeches

During the event, the participants discussed the challenges faced by women in times of war, shared stories of success, overcoming difficulties, and demonstrated their determination to continue developing business, culture, and society.

She in Business : The panelists, including Olga Divushchak (Foundation Coffee Roasters), Maria Havryliuk (Gunia Project), Anna Zavertailo (HONEY and Zavertailo), Olena Yalova (Stoic, Ukraflora), Yulia Yarmolenko (Kyiv BCC), Alina Kachorovska (Kacho Group, Kachorovska), discussed the topic of resilience and business adaptation to new realities. They shared their cases of implementing anti-crisis strategies and creating innovative solutions.

: The panelists, including (Foundation Coffee Roasters), (Gunia Project), (HONEY and Zavertailo), (Stoic, Ukraflora), (Kyiv BCC), (Kacho Group, Kachorovska), discussed the topic of resilience She Leads : Anna Rizatdinova (Rizatdinova Academy), Iryna Mykorak (Member of Parliament of Ukraine), Yulia Kurova (Kyiv), Halyna Hryhorenko (Open Opera Ukraine), and Yanina Sokolova (Yanina Sokolova Foundation) spoke about the role of women in culture, media, and politics. With the participation of moderator Valeria Tatarchuk (Founder and CEO of the charity foundation “Your support”), the participants discussed the importance of women's leadership in modern conditions and shared their vision of the future of Ukraine.

: (Rizatdinova Academy), (Member of Parliament of Ukraine), (Kyiv), (Open Opera Ukraine), and (Yanina Sokolova Foundation) spoke about the role of women in culture, media, and politics. With the participation of moderator (Founder and CEO of the charity foundation “Your support”), the participants discussed the importance of women's leadership in modern conditions and shared their vision of the future of Ukraine. She in Defense : Speakers Khrystyna Kudriava (National Guard of Ukraine), Hanna Vasyk (Center for Scaling Technology Solutions) and Olena Ryzh (combat medic) moderated by military correspondent Tetiana Nakonechna shared their experiences as women in the military in the context of leadership and overcoming challenges. Their stories have become a powerful source of inspiration and an example for other women who want to join the defense sector.

: Speakers (National Guard of Ukraine), (Center for Scaling Technology Solutions) and (combat medic) moderated by military correspondent shared their experiences as women in the military in the context of leadership and overcoming challenges. Their stories have become a powerful source of inspiration and an example for other women who want to join the defense sector. She in Future : Olena Moshenets (Member of Parliament of Ukraine), Yulia Ovchynnykova (Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine), Victoria Wagner (Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine) Iryna Chernysh (SaveDnipro), Olga Chevganyuk (UAnimals) raised the issue of environmental safety and sustainable development. The discussion covered the impact of war-related pollution on the nation's health and the role of women in creating the country's environmental strategy.

: (Member of Parliament of Ukraine), (Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine), (Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine) (SaveDnipro), (UAnimals) raised the issue of The discussion covered the impact of war-related pollution on the nation's health and the role of women in creating the country's environmental strategy. She Sustains: The panel discussion on mental health, nation's resilience and creative potential brought together experts Lilia Dubas (Teva), Nadiya Matveeva (STB), Oksana Zholnovych (Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine), Tatiana Sanina (mediator, writer) and Olena Lyubchenko (Founder of the Olena Lyubchenko Psychology Agency).

The panel discussion on mental health, nation's resilience and creative potential brought together experts (Teva), (STB), (Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine), (mediator, writer) and (Founder of the Olena Lyubchenko Psychology Agency). She in Culture : Valentyna Khamayko (TAIYŌ, 1+1 Ukraine), Katya Taylor (Port of Culture), Yulia Orlova (Vivat), Karina and Alina Gayev (GAEVA.UA) shared their experience in promoting Ukrainian culture at the national and international levels. The speakers discussed the importance of preserving cultural identity in times of war and the role of women in shaping new cultural trends that promote international understanding and cooperation.

: (TAIYŌ, 1+1 Ukraine), (Port of Culture), (Vivat), (GAEVA.UA) shared their experience in promoting Ukrainian culture at the national and international levels. The speakers discussed the importance of preserving cultural identity in times of war and the role of women in shaping new cultural trends that promote international understanding and cooperation. She in Tech: Oksana Zabolotna (Co-founder of the social initiative Women in Tech Ukraine), Anna Belevantseva (Co-founder and COO of Esper Bionics), Maria Abdullina (Director of Financial Controlling at Raiffeisen Bank), Iryna Slavinska (CEO and co-founder of DonorUA), Anna Apostol (Co-founder & COO at Edtech company Mate academy) and Olena Shulyak (Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on State Power, Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, Head of the Servant of the People party) spoke about the challenges faced by women in the IT and technology sectors. The speakers discussed the potential of women in these fields, shared their own stories and career cases, and highlighted the role of education and the development of soft and hard skills for professional growth.

"I am convinced that the IT sector attracts erudite and ambitious people regardless of gender, as it provides an opportunity to solve interesting problems and earn a decent income. Previously, Raiffeisen employed 120 women, and now there are 213 of them, which is 30% of the total IT team," - said Maria Abdullina.

Nataliia Rudevych, Chief Operating Officer for Oil and Gas Services at UKRNAFTA, spoke not only about the cost of drilling a well, but also about the role of women leaders in traditionally male-dominated industries such as oil and gas, and emphasized the importance of building strong teams through maintaining a corporate culture. Yanina Olkhovska, Communications Director at UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, spoke about the impact of women on the global economy, closing the gender gap, and educational opportunities for women.

Natalia Rudevych

"Women make 35,000 decisions every day. And our decision is the same: to support small and medium-sized businesses and promote women's education.

In 2018, we conducted a study on what women lack to develop and create small and medium-sized businesses. And I want to note that the answers were the same as they are today: lack of courage, determination, as well as knowledge and expertise. That is why we created the Women in Business program, which is aimed at developing, supporting and providing grants to women," - said Yanina Olkhovska.

Yulia Vitka, Deputy Project Manager of the USAID Business Resilience Investment Project, presented opportunities for women's entrepreneurship through grant and investment programs, and shared details of co-investment programs. Maryna Avdeyeva, Co-owner of Arsenal Insurance, Founder of Easy Peasy Insurtech, shared her experience of adapting business in difficult conditions, emphasizing that it is never too late to start over, because the most important thing is to be brave and follow your own dreams.

Maryna Avdeyeva

The invited guest of SHE Congress, Frank Peter Wilde , designer and co-owner of Perfect Props Styling Agency, spoke about the power of cultural heritage and modern Ukrainian fashion, emphasizing that Ukrainians should use new opportunities to promote their ideas on the world stage.

Frank Peter Wilde

Yulia Ponomarenko, CFO of Ab InBev Efes Ukraine, spoke in detail about the difficulties faced by businesses due to the military actions and shared strategies for adapting the company to the new economic realities. She emphasized how business can survive and grow despite serious obstacles.

Yulia Ponomarenko

Iryna Prytula, Head of PR and Influence at L'Oréal Ukraine, shared an interesting case study of how L'Oréal actively supports women in difficult war conditions, providing them with not only psychological but also practical support. Lyudmyla Semchuk, General Director of STB TV channel, described the changes in the media portrayal of women during the war and explained how she adapts content for the female audience, creating new national stories and role models that reflect the strength and resilience of modern Ukrainian women.

SHE Congress 2024 has once again become not only a platform for the exchange of ideas, but also a place of inspiration, support and solidarity among women leaders. Participants shared their stories, successes and challenges, proving that even in the most difficult times, women remain the driving force for change in Ukraine.

SHE Congress 2024 has once again confirmed the important role of women in public life, demonstrating that women's leadership is a force that can overcome any obstacles on the way to a better future.