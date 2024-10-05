Selling counterfeit shoes worth UAH 26 million: businessman to be tried in Bukovyna

A local resident who sold counterfeit sports shoes and caused damage to trademark holders worth more than UAH 26 million will be tried in Bukovyna. This was reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office submitted to the court an indictment against a 28-year-old resident of the Dniester district on the fact of illegal use of trademarks for goods and services, which caused material damage on a particularly large scale (Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendant, without a business license, set up a shadow business selling counterfeit sports shoes of well-known brands, which he sold via the Internet and social media platforms.

These actions caused damage to the companies-owners of trademarks in excess of UAH 26 million.

It was established that from January 2022 to December 2023, the man received almost UAH 15.5 million in income from illegal activities, which he illegally legalized (Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court proceedings are ongoing.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Chernivtsi region.

