Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51464 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101685 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164296 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136357 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142275 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138631 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180917 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112026 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171748 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Selling counterfeit shoes worth UAH 26 million: businessman to be tried in Bukovyna

Selling counterfeit shoes worth UAH 26 million: businessman to be tried in Bukovyna

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52925 views

A 28-year-old resident of Dnistrovskyi district sold counterfeit sports shoes of well-known brands on the Internet. He caused damage to the companies that own the trademarks worth over UAH 26 million and received UAH 15.5 million in illegal income.

A local resident who sold counterfeit sports shoes and caused damage to trademark holders worth more than UAH 26 million will be tried in Bukovyna. This was reported by the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office submitted to the court an indictment against a 28-year-old resident of the Dniester district on the fact of illegal use of trademarks for goods and services, which caused material damage on a particularly large scale (Part 3 of Article 229 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

- the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendant, without a business license, set up a shadow business selling counterfeit sports shoes of well-known brands, which he sold  via the Internet and social media platforms.

These actions caused damage to the companies-owners of  trademarks in excess of UAH 26 million.

It was established that from January 2022 to December 2023, the man received almost UAH 15.5 million in income from illegal activities, which he illegally legalized (Part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).  The court proceedings are ongoing.

The pre-trial investigation was conducted by investigators of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Chernivtsi region.

Robbed an apartment and tried to smuggle stolen goods in a car: Rivne resident sentenced to 6 years in prison05.10.24, 01:24 • 18204 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

