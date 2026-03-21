Operators of the "Alpha" Special Operations Center of the Security Service of Ukraine continue to demonstrate high efficiency in the use of FPV drones, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the service, in the last week alone, special forces converted 1834 Russian occupiers to "200/300" status.

The SBU notes that such results are a consequence of systematic work and high skill of the operators.

Each selection of their work is another confirmation of the skill of our pilots - the report says.

Another video with precise strikes on enemy infantry has also been published.

The SBU encourages those who wish to join the unit, emphasizing that motivation and readiness to act are required for this.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine collected evidence against the Russian war criminal who organized the deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure in Pokrovsk. The criminal is the commander of the 439th brigade, Anatoliy Lapandin.