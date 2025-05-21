SBU informed the Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov of a new suspicion of criminal activity against Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has informed the Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselev of a new suspicion of criminal activity against our country. In particular, it concerns the promotion of armed aggression by the Russian Federation, calls for the seizure of Ukraine and the justification of war crimes by Russians, UNN writes with reference to the SBU.

Details

The Security Service has documented new crimes of sanctioned Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselev. According to the case materials, he promotes armed aggression by the Russian Federation, calls for the seizure of Ukraine and justifies the war crimes of the Rashists - the statement reads.

It is noted that the defendant in the case is a member of Putin's media pool, which is why he remains the host of one of the main mouthpieces of Moscow propaganda.

This refers to the "News of the Week" program on the central Kremlin channel "Russia 1".

For example, Kiselev regularly spreads fakes about the internal situation in Ukraine and its international relations. The defendant also tries to justify the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, calls for the overthrow of the constitutional order in our country and the seizure of its territory - the SBU said.

The SBU also reminded that these are not Kiselev's first crimes. His subversive activities, according to the SBU, date back to the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As a result, in March 2022, investigators of the Security Service notified him in absentia of suspicion of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine - the SBU noted.

Currently, based on additional evidence and expert opinions, the SBU has informed Dmitry Kiselev in absentia of a new suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 109 (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, committed using the media);

Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people or other serious consequences); • Article 436 (propaganda of war);

Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The SBU added that since the perpetrator continues to be on the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

Addition

