SBU informed the Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov of a new suspicion of criminal activity against Ukraine

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
11:37 AM • 14168 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

09:43 AM • 35805 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

09:21 AM • 44879 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

May 21, 06:00 AM • 54761 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 138044 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 20, 02:51 PM • 83484 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

May 20, 02:05 PM • 122194 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

May 20, 12:52 PM • 242886 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 87350 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 207848 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Погода
+23°
4m/s
34%
747mm
Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

May 21, 06:43 AM • 57508 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

May 21, 07:01 AM • 88571 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 84763 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 45481 views

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

11:46 AM • 19780 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 137954 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 152766 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
May 20, 12:52 PM • 242829 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
May 20, 11:15 AM • 207799 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 271312 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Giorgia Meloni

Donald Tusk

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

White House

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 46598 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

07:20 AM • 85819 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 149005 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 112032 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 105472 views
Iron dome

The New York Times

Shahed-136

Football

Nord Stream

SBU informed the Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov of a new suspicion of criminal activity against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

Dmitry Kiselyov is suspected of promoting Russian aggression, calling for the seizure of Ukraine, and justifying crimes. He faces responsibility under four articles of the Criminal Code.

SBU informed the Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov of a new suspicion of criminal activity against Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine has informed the Kremlin propagandist Dmitry Kiselev of a new suspicion of criminal activity against our country. In particular, it concerns the promotion of armed aggression by the Russian Federation, calls for the seizure of Ukraine and the justification of war crimes by Russians, UNN writes with reference to the SBU. 

Details

The Security Service has documented new crimes of sanctioned Russian propagandist Dmitry Kiselev. According to the case materials, he promotes armed aggression by the Russian Federation, calls for the seizure of Ukraine and justifies the war crimes of the Rashists

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the defendant in the case is a member of Putin's media pool, which is why he remains the host of one of the main mouthpieces of Moscow propaganda.

This refers to the "News of the Week" program on the central Kremlin channel "Russia 1".

For example, Kiselev regularly spreads fakes about the internal situation in Ukraine and its international relations. The defendant also tries to justify the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, calls for the overthrow of the constitutional order in our country and the seizure of its territory

- the SBU said. 

The SBU also reminded that these are not Kiselev's first crimes. His subversive activities, according to the SBU, date back to the very beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As a result, in March 2022, investigators of the Security Service notified him in absentia of suspicion of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine

- the SBU noted. 

Currently, based on additional evidence and expert opinions, the SBU has informed Dmitry Kiselev in absentia of a new suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 3 of Article 109 (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, committed using the media);
    • Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people or other serious consequences); • Article 436 (propaganda of war);
      • Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

        The SBU added that since the perpetrator continues to be on the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

        Addition

        Russian propagandist Solovyov has been notified of a new suspicion. He systematically called for a change in the constitutional order, aggression against Ukraine and genocide. 

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        WarCrimes and emergencies
