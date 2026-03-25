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Sadovyi apologized for criticizing air defense after Russian attack on Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5912 views

The mayor of Lviv called his reaction to the air defense work emotional and incorrect. He admitted that the military knows better how to allocate resources for sky protection.

Sadovyi apologized for criticizing air defense after Russian attack on Lviv

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi responded to criticism after the enemy attack on Lviv on March 24. He noted that he respects the air defense forces, as well as everyone who defends the sky and land of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sadovyi's post on Telegram.

Details

The Lviv community maximally fulfills requests from the military. I understand that decisions on the use of equipment and resources are made by responsible people. They certainly know best where it is most needed.

 - Sadovyi stated.

According to him, the reaction to the journalist's question was emotional and incorrect.

At that moment, I was standing in front of a burning building in the city center and saw the consequences of the Russian attack.

- the official noted.

Additionally

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi "Madyar" criticized the statement of city mayor Andriy Sadovyi regarding the work of air defense after the Russian attack on Lviv on March 24.

Sadovyi stated that he has "many questions" for the military and plans to discuss the situation, particularly because drones were able to reach Lviv.

In response, Madyar emphasized that massive attacks continue daily.

Recall

After the Russian attack on March 24, 7 people remain in Lviv hospitals.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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