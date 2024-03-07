russians cut water pipes for scrap in occupied Donetsk region - National Resistance Center

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20641 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 70209 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 50113 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 227977 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 201947 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 180352 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223875 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249918 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155747 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371783 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 182608 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 68373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 88103 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52087 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 44447 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 22551 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 70351 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 228146 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 183832 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 202050 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13771 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 22467 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22881 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 45342 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 52947 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

russians cut water pipes for scrap in occupied Donetsk region - National Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61710 views

russians in the occupied Donetsk region are destroying water supply systems and cutting pipes for scrap metal due to their inability to provide adequate water supply, which leads to further destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure.

russians cut water pipes for scrap in occupied Donetsk region - National Resistance Center

In the occupied Donetsk region, russians cannot ensure the full operation of water supply systems, so they are destroying utilities like scrap metal. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN writes.

Details 

In the temporarily occupied territories, utility companies cut utility pipes for scrap on the instructions of the RPA

- the post reads. 

It is noted that the majority of water pipelines in Donetsk region are not used due to the inability of the russian federation to provide local residents with water supply.

Therefore, russians cut pipes for scrap for personal enrichment.

Even after the cessation of hostilities, the enemy continues to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure, as this is the goal of the "special operation.

- The Center for National Resistance emphasizes.

Recall

Due to price controls imposed by the occupying Russian administration, food shortages have occurred in Luhansk region stores as store owners limit supplies and salaries to compensate for financial losses.

Russians are trying to stimulate mining in the occupied territories26.02.24, 10:19 • 32313 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Donetsk
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14