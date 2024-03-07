In the occupied Donetsk region, russians cannot ensure the full operation of water supply systems, so they are destroying utilities like scrap metal. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN writes.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories, utility companies cut utility pipes for scrap on the instructions of the RPA - the post reads.

It is noted that the majority of water pipelines in Donetsk region are not used due to the inability of the russian federation to provide local residents with water supply.

Therefore, russians cut pipes for scrap for personal enrichment.

Even after the cessation of hostilities, the enemy continues to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure, as this is the goal of the "special operation. - The Center for National Resistance emphasizes.

Recall

Due to price controls imposed by the occupying Russian administration, food shortages have occurred in Luhansk region stores as store owners limit supplies and salaries to compensate for financial losses.

