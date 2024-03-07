russians cut water pipes for scrap in occupied Donetsk region - National Resistance Center
Kyiv • UNN
russians in the occupied Donetsk region are destroying water supply systems and cutting pipes for scrap metal due to their inability to provide adequate water supply, which leads to further destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure.
In the occupied Donetsk region, russians cannot ensure the full operation of water supply systems, so they are destroying utilities like scrap metal. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN writes.
Details
In the temporarily occupied territories, utility companies cut utility pipes for scrap on the instructions of the RPA
It is noted that the majority of water pipelines in Donetsk region are not used due to the inability of the russian federation to provide local residents with water supply.
Therefore, russians cut pipes for scrap for personal enrichment.
Even after the cessation of hostilities, the enemy continues to destroy Ukrainian infrastructure, as this is the goal of the "special operation.
Recall
Due to price controls imposed by the occupying Russian administration, food shortages have occurred in Luhansk region stores as store owners limit supplies and salaries to compensate for financial losses.
