In order to simplify the organization of mining in the temporarily occupied territories, the Kremlin has adopted a number of legal acts to stimulate this industry. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

It is noted that so far the occupiers have failed to establish stable production at a number of the largest mining enterprises. This leads to downtime at mining and processing and metallurgical complexes due to a lack of raw materials.

The occupiers also destroyed a large part of the material and technical base of these enterprises as a result of hostilities, many employees left these territories, and those who were in the TOT of ORDLO were mobilized into the ranks of the occupation forces.

The Kremlin has united all the seized metallurgical enterprises in the TOT under the LLC Yugmk Donetsk, established in 2022 and legally registered in the TOT of the Tskhinvali district of Georgia. It manages the property complexes of Yenakiieve, Makiivka and Alchevsk steel plants, as well as the Stakhanov Ferroalloy Plant, Makiivka Coke, Yasynivka Coke and Komsomolsk Ore Mining, - the statement said.

The occupiers lack dolomite, as well as flux and dolomitized limestone, which they intend to mine in the quarries of the Rodnykivske and Karakubske deposits, to operate all these enterprises.

The humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories of Donetsk region is escalating due to high unemployment, shortages of medicines and essential goods, and interruptions in electricity and gas supply.