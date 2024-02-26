Russians are trying to stimulate mining in the occupied territories

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40852 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 159263 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94758 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 333019 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273231 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203899 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238857 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253376 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159482 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372543 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
48%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 134862 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 103625 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 96944 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 39561 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 84881 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 85747 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 159282 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 333045 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 232155 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273254 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 27965 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 40160 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 34779 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 97526 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 104208 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russians are trying to stimulate mining in the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32313 views

The Kremlin has adopted regulations to stimulate mining in the occupied Ukrainian territories in order to obtain raw materials needed for the operation of seized metallurgical enterprises.

Russians are trying to stimulate mining in the occupied territories

In order to simplify the organization of mining in the temporarily occupied territories, the Kremlin has adopted a number of legal acts to stimulate this industry. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that so far the occupiers have failed to establish stable production at a number of the largest mining enterprises. This leads to downtime at mining and processing and metallurgical complexes due to a lack of raw materials.

The occupiers also destroyed a large part of the material and technical base of these enterprises as a result of hostilities, many employees left these territories, and those who were in the TOT of ORDLO were mobilized into the ranks of the occupation forces.

The Kremlin has united all the seized metallurgical enterprises in the TOT under the LLC Yugmk Donetsk, established in 2022 and legally registered in the TOT of the Tskhinvali district of Georgia. It manages the property complexes of Yenakiieve, Makiivka and Alchevsk steel plants, as well as the Stakhanov Ferroalloy Plant, Makiivka Coke, Yasynivka Coke and Komsomolsk Ore Mining,

- the statement said.

The occupiers lack dolomite, as well as flux and dolomitized limestone, which they intend to mine in the quarries of the Rodnykivske and Karakubske deposits, to operate all these enterprises.

Recall

The humanitarian crisis in the occupied territories of Donetsk region is escalating due to high unemployment, shortages of medicines and essential goods, and interruptions in electricity and gas supply.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Makiivka
Georgia
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87