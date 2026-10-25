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Russians attacked "Epicentr" stores in four regions of Ukraine on October 25

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

In Poltava, a 52-year-old woman was injured and a fire broke out due to a strike on an "Epicentr" store. In Kharkiv, the last operating store of the chain was destroyed. Hypermarkets in Vinnytsia and Zaporizhzhia were also attacked.

Russians attacked "Epicentr" stores in four regions of Ukraine on October 25

On Sunday, October 25, Russian occupiers struck the "Epicentr" hypermarket in Poltava. Other "Epicentr" locations in various regions of Ukraine were also hit, the company’s press service reported, according to UNN.

Details

According to the company, the occupiers attacked construction hypermarkets in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia. At the same time, Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, stated that a 52-year-old woman was injured as a result of the strike.

The enemy attacked the "Epicentr" shopping center in Poltava. A fire broke out. Information about the extent of the destruction is being clarified. The aftermath of the attack is still being dealt with

- the post says.

It is also reported that in Kharkiv, the Russians destroyed the last operating "Epicentr".

Additionally

This is not the first Russian attack on the "Epicentr" chain’s shopping centers. During Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv on October 22, the "Epicentr" construction hypermarket in the Obolonskyi district was destroyed.

A Russian drone also hit an "Epicentr" in Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region. The Russians also destroyed the company’s last large logistics center in Khmelnytskyi.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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